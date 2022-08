ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out in Escondido Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Escondido Fire Department, the blaze broke out on the 400 block of West 11th Avenue just after 5 p.m.

Two people inside the home at the time of the fire were taken to the hospital, the department said.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.

This is a developing story.