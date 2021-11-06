Two drivers arrested for alleged DUI at Oceanside checkpoint

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - Two motorists were arrested on suspicion of impaired driving at a DUI checkpoint, police said Saturday.

The checkpoint was conducted in the 2500 block of Oceanside Boulevard from 7:30 p.m. Friday to midnight, said Sgt. David Paul of the Oceanside Police Department.

A total of 1,017 vehicles passed through the checkpoint, the sergeant said, and 15 drivers were cited for driving without a license or on a suspended license.

Funding for the checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.