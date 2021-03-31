Two dead in pair of separate North County crashes

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A pair of separate crashes overnight Wednesday left two people dead in the North County.

The first crash occurred in Rancho Bernardo at about 12:30 a.m. at Bernardo Heights Parkway and Avenida Venusto. San Diego Police said a driver in a yellow Corvette slammed into the back of two parked Spectrum trucks that were parked and performing work.

Workers told ABC 10News they heard the collision and rushed over to help the driver, only to find him unconscious and pinned inside the wrecked vehicle, which was wedged under the back of one of the trucks.

Fire crews used the jaws-of-life to extricate the driver, who was rushed to Palomar Medical Center but died of his injuries. Officers said they believe alcohol played a role in the crash.

Hours later in Poway, a crash was reported at about 3 a.m. near Twin Peaks Road and Pomerado Rd. San Diego Sheriff's Deputies said it appeared the driver was traveling eastbound on Camino Del Norte when the vehicle veered off the roadway and crashed into a tree.

Fire crews arrived and attempted to extricate the driver using the jaws-of-life, but the victim was pronounced dead before crews could remove the person.

Deputies told ABC 10News there were no witnesses to the crash but they believe the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel. It was not clear whether alcohol played a factor in the crash.

Both crashes were still under investigation early Wednesday and the victims' identities were not released.