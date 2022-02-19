Watch
Two dead after car strikes fire hydrant in Oceanside

Posted at 5:48 PM, Feb 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-18 20:56:05-05

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — Two people were killed after a car struck a fire hydrant in Oceanside Friday evening.

According to the Oceanside Police Department, the crash happened along College Boulevard and Avenida Empresa just after 5 p.m.

The department said a single vehicle struck a fire hydrant for reasons unknown at this time.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Sky10 flew over the scene late Friday evening. Watch video below:

10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

