Two dead after car strikes fire hydrant in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — Two people were killed after a car struck a fire hydrant in Oceanside Friday evening.

According to the Oceanside Police Department, the crash happened along College Boulevard and Avenida Empresa just after 5 p.m.

The department said a single vehicle struck a fire hydrant for reasons unknown at this time.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Sky10 flew over the scene late Friday evening.



