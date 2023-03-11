Two critically injured in North County vehicle collision

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two people were critically injured Saturday when their vehicles collided on a road near the Lake Hodges Dam.

The accident was reported at 11:04 a.m. Saturday at 8899 Del Dios Highway, according to the Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection District. Battalion Chief Greg O'Gorman said an adult male and female, one from each vehicle, were taken to a nearby Palomar hospital for treatment.

Rescue crew members extricated a victim from one of the vehicles, O'Gorman said.

He added the road was reopened to traffic after being temporarily closed while first responders were on the scene. It was unclear what led to the collision, which was being investigated by the California Highway Patrol, O'Gorman said.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department also assisted the Rancho Santa Fe crew, he added.

