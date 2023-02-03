Two arrests made after deadly San Marcos shooting

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) — Two teens are now under arrest in connection to a shooting that killed two people in San Marcos last month. The San Diego Sheriff's Dept. says the suspects met up with the victims in a park during an illegal vape deal. The shooting shook the quiet neighborhood.

"I've seen the crime increase," said Arlene Copper, who has lived in San Marcos for 25 years. "Through the years it's gotten worse and we'd just like it to be under control."

She walks her dog, Cookie, in the same park on West Borden Street where 19-year-old Jesus Garcia and 20-year-old Nick Tiefer were killed on Jan. 4. Garcia and Tiefer visited the park at about 1:20 that afternoon. Just minutes later, investigators say both were shot and later died in the hospital.

This week investigators say they arrested a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old in connection to the shooting and charged them with murder. Now, neighbors like Copper say they can rest easier.

"Elated. Very, very grateful that they're going the extra step to try to stop these crimes," said Copper. "It's gone too far. I just got goosebumps. It's scary to leave the house sometimes. When you know they're getting caught, it just gives you the extra peace of mind."

The Sheriff's Dept. believes the suspects met the victims at the park for an illegal vape deal. This vape sale is not listed as a possible motive for the shooting, but this comes during a massive rise in vaping among teens.

The CDC says more than one in ten middle and high schoolers used tobacco products over the past year. Meantime a growing number of laws like San Diego's SAAFE Act are making it harder to buy e-cigarettes in stores.

Both families of the fallen teens organized GoFundMes to help cover funeral expenses.

If you'd like to donate, you can visit Jesus Garcia's GoFundMe and Nicholas Tiefer's GoFundMe.