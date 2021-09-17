Two arrested at illegal marijuana grow in Bonsall

BONSALL (CNS) - Two people were arrested and hundreds of pounds of marijuana and marijuana products were seized Thursday at an illegal grow operation in Bonsall.

San Diego County Sheriff's Department deputies served a search warrant at about 7 a.m. at the property in the 30000 block of North River Road, according to Deputy Lester Garman.

The two suspects were arrested on felony charges related to the sheriff's department investigation and were booked into county jail. Their names were not released.

Deputies also seized 550 pounds of marijuana, 11 pounds of concentrated cannabis and 17 pound of THC-infused edibles, Garman said. The sheriff's department also seized over 200 fentanyl pills, 40 ecstasy pills, $7,128 in cash and three firearms, one of which was reported stolen.

Authorities also found a butane honey oil lab and "numerous hazardous materials," which were recovered by hazmat teams.