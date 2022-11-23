Tuberculosis case reported at California State University San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) — A person at California State University San Marcos was recently diagnosed with tuberculosis and may have exposed students and staff, the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency announced Wednesday.

HHSA is working with CSUSM officials to notify those who were potentially exposed and provide TB testing. The dates of exposure are from August 30 to November 8.

“Symptoms of active TB include persistent cough, fever, night sweats, and unexplained weight loss,” said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer.

“Most people who become infected after exposure to tuberculosis do not get sick right away. Some who become infected with tuberculosis will become ill at some point in the future, sometimes even years later. Blood tests and skin tests are effective to determine whether someone has been infected. All those notified of a high risk of exposure are encouraged to receive no-cost testing.”

Anyone who would like more information about the potential exposure can contact the San Diego County TB Control Program at 619-692-8621 or Cal State San Marcos at their email: csumasone@csusm.edu.

Health officials say as of the end of October, a total of 150 cases have been reported this year. An estimated 175,000 people in San Diego County have latent TB infection and are at risk for developing active TB without preventative treatment.