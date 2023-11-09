Tri-City Medical Center victim of cyber attack

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Tri-City Medical Center in Oceanside fell victim to a cyber attack on Thursday, severely impacting the hospital's day-to-day operations.

Aaron Byzak, the hospital's chief external affairs officer, confirmed to ABC 10News they have activated their "incident command center," which is also known as a code orange.

"TCMC is experiencing a cybersecurity challenge at this time," Byzak's statement says. "This is similar to situations that have impacted other healthcare providers across the country."

Byzak also said the hospital is working with authorities to get the situation under control.

"Our priority is our patients' health and safety, and protecting their private health information," the statement says. "This is a fluid situation and we appreciate the community's support and understanding."

The hospital is conducting a forensic analysis and says it will share more information once it has it.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has sent a reporter to the hospital to gather more details.