Traditions on full display at 36th Annual Oceanside Samoan Celebration

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — Saturday marked 36 years of celebrating the rich Samoan culture in Oceanside. Several families came out in droves to honor the Annual Oceanside Samoan Cultural Celebration at the Junior Seau Bandshell. From the traditional performances to food vendors it was on full display.

"This event brings together the community,” says Wayne Godinet, organizer of the annual celebration. "We’re so proud to have this relationship and fellowship. So today’s event exemplifies that, from in and out, top to bottom.”

And many who have been coming to the event say it's a something special to have in the area, like Mika Letuligasenoa.

"We don’t have a lot of samoan cultural events that are local to Oceanside," says Letuligasenoa. "It’s really nice to have something where we all come together. Different churches, different booths -- all to show off our culture."

For most of the day, dance performances took place on stage honoring the longtime traditions passed on from their ancestors. For some, just being a part of these groups was an honor to them.

"Most importantly its a blessing to be Samoan," says Cyrrona Solia, dancer with Taupou Samoa. She also says it's always about passing on the traditions and knowledge down to the next generation. The group Taupou Samoa was created in 1990 by Solia's mother, Kiki Sotoa Solia here in San Diego. The group's mission is to enrich the knowledge and songs, dances, and cultures of Polynesia with a focus on Samoa. The group believes in preserving and sharing their heritage at annual events like this one to spread awareness and understanding of Samoan Traditions.

"From our culture, we're rooted to respect our culture. We're brought up to learn about our culture," says Solia. "So it’s more important that we’re the next generation perpetuating our culture.”

From the fa’aumus filling the air, a Samoan way to express happiness and excitement to the traditional and sacred Taualuga dance, performcd for special occasions and events. By doing all of this, many say it keeps a little bit of home miles away closer to the heart.

"Our saying is 'Fa'aaloalo mo lou aganu'u' meaning respect the culture," says Solia. "So for us, No matter where we go. No matter what we do. We want to embrace our culture. We are Samoan people. Our culture is very rich."

From the minds behind it, they says it's all about continuing to grow the event for the community year after year.

As Godinet says, "It's cultural, its pride. Its fun. But the main thing is that we’re serious about our culture and our friendships. And the respect hospitality and obedience that exemplifies the samoan culture."