Three people burned roasting marshmallows in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - Two children and one adult were burned while roasting marshmallows in a backyard gathering in Oceanside this weekend, officials said today.

Firefighters, lifeguards and police officers responded to the 500 block of The Strand North at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, the Oceanside Fire Department reported.

"The fire department responded during the early evening of June 27, 2026, to a backyard gathering where an accident involving a small outdoor fire device used for roasting marshmallows resulted in severe burn injuries to two children and minor burn injuries to one adult," the statement said.

"Several children were gathered in an outdoor patio area with adults present while using a small tabletop fireplace that was being used to roast marshmallows. During use, the device suddenly flashed, sending flames toward the children and igniting their clothing."

Parents and other adults immediately rushed to help, extinguishing the flames and pouring water on the injured children until emergency responders arrived, authorities said.

"Due to the severity of their injuries, two pediatric patients were airlifted to a regional burn center for specialized treatment,'' the OFD said.

"One of the children's fathers, who sustained minor burn injuries, was transported by ground ambulance to the same burn center, where he was reunited with his family.''

The department said preliminary information indicates the incident involved the use of rubbing alcohol as fuel.

"Incidents involving tabletop fire devices fueled with rubbing alcohol and other flammable liquids have been reported in other parts of the country, resulting in serious and life-altering burn injuries, particularly to children,'' the OFD said. ``These incidents highlight how alcohol vapors can ignite unexpectedly, creating a sudden flash fire even during what appears to be normal use.''

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