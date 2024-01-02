Watch Now
Thousands lose power briefly in North County

Jonathan Horn
Electric poles in University Heights
Posted at 11:12 AM, Jan 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-02 14:14:25-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Nearly 7,000 people in the Poway, Rancho Peñasquitos, and Rancho Bernardo areas lost power for a short period of time Tuesday morning.

SDGE's Online Power Outage map indicated that 6,954 people in those neighborhoods experienced a power outage around 7:40 a.m. By 8:40 a.m., "a significant number of those affected" regained power, while others had their turned back on slowly, the utility company told ABC 10News.

SDGE says it is still working to learn what caused the power outages.

The online outage map indicated as of 11 a.m., the remaining 600 customers without power would have it restored around 1:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our team of journalists works to gather the latest information.

