The gift of surgery: Oceanside healthcare providers to host free clinic for kids

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego chapter of Fresh Start Surgical Gifts and TrueCare in Oceanside will host a joint free clinic for kids who need cosmetic surgery on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Fresh Start Surgical Gifts and TrueCare are hosting this clinic to give the gift of free reconstructive surgery screenings to families who are unable to afford it.

Families can bring their children under the age of 18 in for free assessments on scheduling corrective surgeries.

Fresh Start Surgical Gifts is a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming the lives of disadvantaged children with physical and cosmetic deformities.

TrueCare is a prominent healthcare organization serving San Diego's North County.

The screening clinic will take place from 3 to 5 p.m.

Appointments are not necessary and insurance is not required.

Fresh Start Surgical Gifts and TrueCare are hoping to reach locals who do not have access to insurance that would cover cosmetic surgeries, and the groups want to help immigrant families as well.

TrueCare said regular clinic hours and services will not be affected by this free clinic.

The address is as follows: TrueCare Mission Mesa Pediatrics, 2210 Mesa Drive, Oceanside, CA 92054.