Teenager rescued from San Luis Rey River in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — A teenage girl was in the hospital after being rescued from the San Luis Rey River in Oceanside after she jumped from the Douglas Bridge, the Oceanside Fire Department said Thursday.

Just before 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, witnesses saw the girl jump from the bridge, which is about 35 feet high, according to the OFD.

When crews arrived a few minutes later, they located the victim standing waist deep in swift moving water, according to fire officials.

Swift Water Teams from the Oceanside Lifeguard Division along with Cal Fire helped the girl out of the water, but rescuers were concerned about effects from being in the cold, according to the OFD.

The teenager was taken to a hospital by paramedics for medical treatment and warming measures, according to the department.