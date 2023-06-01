Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNorth County News

Actions

Teenager injured in stabbing outside of Walmart in San Marcos

San Diego County sheriff's deputies
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
San Diego County Sheriff's Department
San Diego County sheriff's deputies
Posted at 11:13 PM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-01 02:13:27-04

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) — An underage teenager has been hospitalized after they were stabbed by a fellow teen outside of a Walmart in North San Diego County Wednesday night.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, deputies received a call around 8:15 p.m. about a stabbing in the 700 block of Center Drive in San Marcos.

Upon arriving in the parking lot of Walmart, authorities found a teen around 15 years old suffering from a stab wound in the torso and stomach area.

The teen was taken to a local hospital and there is no word on their condition.

SDSO says they apprehended another teen in connection with the stabbing.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Leadership

Nominate a Leader Today!