Teenager injured in stabbing outside of Walmart in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) — An underage teenager has been hospitalized after they were stabbed by a fellow teen outside of a Walmart in North San Diego County Wednesday night.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, deputies received a call around 8:15 p.m. about a stabbing in the 700 block of Center Drive in San Marcos.

Upon arriving in the parking lot of Walmart, authorities found a teen around 15 years old suffering from a stab wound in the torso and stomach area.

The teen was taken to a local hospital and there is no word on their condition.

SDSO says they apprehended another teen in connection with the stabbing.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.