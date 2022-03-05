Teen arrested over serious-injury San Marcos hit-and-run freeway crash

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (CNS) — A 19-year-old man was jailed Friday on suspicion of fleeing the scene of a northern San Diego County freeway collision that injured two people, one seriously.

California Highway Patrol investigators arrested Matthew Gibbs of Escondido Friday afternoon at his home, CHP public affairs Officer Hunter Gerber said.

Gibbs allegedly fled after the eastbound Honda Civic he was driving on State Route 78 in San Marcos veered to the left and struck a Toyota Yaris traveling alongside him near Nordahl Road shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday.

The impact caused the Toyota to veer out of control and overturn.

By the time emergency personnel arrived, the driver of the Honda had left the area, leaving behind his car, Gerber said.

Paramedics took the 38-year-old woman who had been driving the Toyota and her 16-year-old female passenger to a hospital for treatment of severe and moderately serious injuries, respectively. Gerber said he did not know what the relationship between the two Valley Center residents is.

Gibbs was booked into county jail in Vista on suspicion of felony hit-and-run.