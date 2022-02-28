SWAT responds to standoff with alleged assault suspect in Vista

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Deputies with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department and SWAT are on the scene of a standoff in Vista after a man accused of assaulting someone barricaded himself inside of a home Sunday afternoon.

It is happening near North Santa Fe Avenue and West Indian Rock. According to the sheriff's department, an assault happened earlier on Sunday and they found the suspect.

Authorities say the man is still inside the home and refuses to come out. A perimeter has been set around the home.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.