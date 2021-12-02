SUV crashes into back of semi-truck on I-15, 1 person killed

RANCHO BERNARDO, Calif. (KGTV) – An SUV’s driver was killed after the vehicle slammed into the back of a semi-truck and burst into flames on Interstate 15 in Rancho Bernardo.

The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday on the northbound side of I-15, near the Pomerado Road exit, according to the California Highway Patrol.

While the circumstances that led to the crash are under investigation, ABC 10News learned the driver of the Ralphs semi-truck attempted to put out the fire that erupted because of the collision, but he was unable to douse the flames.

Responding firefighters were able to put out the blaze, but the SUV’s driver – who was not identified – was pronounced dead at the scene.

The semi-truck driver was not hurt in the incident.