Suspicious phone call prompts bomb threat investigation at Carlsbad resort

Posted at 4:04 PM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 19:46:23-04

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — Carlsbad Police officers were called to a resort on Monday over a reported bomb threat following a "suspicious phone call."

Officers responded to the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa at 2100 Costa Del Mar Rd. just before 4 p.m. Monday. According to a CPD spokesperson, the department was "using an abundance of caution" and investigating a bomb threat "based on a suspicious phone call to the property."

No further information was given.

ABC 10News is following this breaking news. Please refresh this page for updates.

