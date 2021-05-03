Suspicious phone call prompts bomb threat investigation at Carlsbad resort

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — Carlsbad Police officers were called to a resort on Monday over a reported bomb threat following a "suspicious phone call."

Officers responded to the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa at 2100 Costa Del Mar Rd. just before 4 p.m. Monday. According to a CPD spokesperson, the department was "using an abundance of caution" and investigating a bomb threat "based on a suspicious phone call to the property."

No further information was given.

