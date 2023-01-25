Suspect sought in attempted kidnapping nearby Carmel Mountain school

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it is looking for a man who tried to kidnap a 9-year-old girl waiting for her mother to pick her up from school in Carmel Mountain.

According to police, the attempted kidnapping happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday nearby Shoal Creek Elementary School, close to the pedestrian bridge on Shoal Creek Drive.

The suspect approached the girl and told her to follow him, but the child refused, SDPD's press release says.

"The man grabbed her by the wrist and dragged her. She broke free and ran to safety," the release says.

Police described the suspect as a slim, "possibly Hispanic" man who is 5 feet 11 inches tall. The suspect wore a face mask, dark pants, black shoes and may have been wearing a backpack during the attempted kidnapping.

The young girl told police the man smelled strongly of alcohol.

The Poway Unified School District sent a safety alert to families and staff about the incident Wednesday morning.

"We are sharing this information with the larger community, because the suspect has not yet been apprehended, and we wanted our families and staff to be on high alert, especially if your children attend/walk to and from school near Shoal Creek Elementary School in the Carmel Mountain Ranch area," part of the safety alert said.

PUSD says the victim ran to another student's family for help after she broke free from the kidnapper.

The school district shared the following safety tips in its email:

Walk in the company of others

Stay in view of the street (do not go into hidden areas like bushes)

Be alert (wearing headphones can reduce awareness)

If a passing vehicle stops, do not get too close

If a suspicious stranger approaches you, get away and tell an adult immediately

This is an active investigation — and if you have information for SDPD, reach out to San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (619) 235-8477.