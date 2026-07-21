Suspect gravely injured in alleged San Marcos carjack attempt dies

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who was gravely injured last weekend while allegedly trying to commandeer a moving tree-trimming truck in a neighborhood near Palomar College has died in a hospital, authorities reported Tuesday.

Mark Douglas Heninger, 56, was pronounced dead by medical staff on Monday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responding to a report of a traffic accident on Saturday found Heninger lying in the roadway in the 200 block of South Pacific Street in San Marcos, suffering from extensive head trauma. Paramedics took him to a hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the vehicle that Heninger allegedly attempted to steal told investigators the suspect jumped onto its driver's-side running board, armed with a knife, while the truck was in motion, sheriff's Lt. Juan Marquez said.

"A physical altercation ensued, during which (Heninger) fell from the truck and landed on the roadway," the lieutenant said. "The driver immediately called 911 to report the incident. He sustained minor injuries, declined medical attention and was released at the scene."

Because the incident involved a fatality, homicide detectives have taken charge of the case.

"This investigation remains ongoing," Marquez said Tuesday.

