Suspect arrested in Carlsbad bank robbery

CARLSBAD (CNS) - Carlsbad Police Department detectives Friday arrested the man believed to have committed the Dec. 21 robbery of a US Bank in Carlsbad Village.

The Carlsbad PD investigation, aided by the FBI and local community members, identified the robbery suspect as Steven Struhar, 24, of San Marcos. Struhar was arrested near his residence by Carlsbad police.

At the time of the robbery, Struhar had been released on bail and was awaiting sentencing in the United States District Court, Southern District of California on federal charges of bank fraud and making false statements.

"Struhar was booked into San Diego County Jail on charges of robbery and committing a felony while out on bail," said Carlsbad Police Lt. Eric Kovanda.

On Dec. 21 at 2:41 p.m., Carlsbad police responded to the US Bank robbery at 770 Carlsbad Village Drive, where Struhar had allegdely entered the bank and demanded money from the teller. He left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, and was last seen walking north on Jefferson Street. Carlsbad police were unable to locate him in the area.

Detectives and FBI agents were called in to continue an investigation into the incident.

Anyone with further information that could assist with this investigation is urged to call Detective Jordan Walker at 442-339-5674 or Jordan.Walker@carlsbadca.gov.

