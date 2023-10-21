Suspect arrested following Carlsbad officer-involved shooting

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — No on was killed or critically injured following an officer-involved shooting in Carlsbad late Friday night, according to San Diego Police.

The shooting happened on Oak Avenue and Madison Street just before 11 p.m. Friday night, according to the department.

The details on what led up to the shooting are still unclear at this time, but a suspect has been arrested.

The San Diego Police Department is handling the investigation since the incident involved Carlsbad Police.

The shooting marks the second officer-involved shooting involving Carlsbad Police in the last two months. The first happened on September 9.