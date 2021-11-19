Student detained following school threat in Ramona

RAMONA, Calif. (KGTV) — A 15-year-old student was detained after allegedly threatening to hurt students and staff at Ramona High School, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The department said deputies responded to the campus around 9:30 a.m. Thursday after receiving a call from the assistant principal.

“The 15-year-old boy alluded to bringing a gun to school and told his friend not to come to school on Thursday or Friday. The second student who was informed about the threat then alerted school staff,” the department said.

According to authorities, the student was not at school and deputies found him at a donut shop. “Once contacted, he was cooperative and told deputies it was a careless thing to say,” the department continued.

A search was conducted at the boy’s home, and no weapons were found, the department said. The student is currently being cared for at a hospital as a safety precaution. Classes are set to resume as normal on November 19.

“The safety of our school children is a priority for the Sheriff's Department and we take all such threats seriously,” the department said in a statement. “We want to remind students that if they hear any threats or even potential violence, they can always approach our school resource deputies or call the Anonymous Student Speaking Out Hotline at (888) 580-8477.”