Student arrested in Vista for bringing a ghost gun and liquor to school

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department says an 18-year-old student was arrested Wednesday afternoon for bringing a ghost gun and liquor to Alta Vista High School.

Deputies say Eduardo Soto was stopped by school staff "because he appeared intoxicated" just before 1 p.m. As staff confronted Soto, he became aggressive and pushed one of them.

The sheriff's department press release says when security intervened, a blue and silver handgun fell out of Soto's jacket pocket. Security kept him detained until deputies from the Vista Sheriff's Station came to campus, the release says.

"Deputies determined the handgun was a ghost gun with no serial markings. Soto also had liquor, a handgun magazine and ammunition in his possession," the release says.

The sheriff's department says Soto was arrested on the following charges:

Possession of a weapon on school grounds

Carrying a handgun while not the registered owner

Possession of a ghost gun

Carrying a handgun

Possession of liquor on school property

Battery on a school official

Deputies say Soto did not threaten school staff or students. As of Thursday afternoon, he was held on a $25,000 bail at the Vista Detention Facility.

The sheriff's department says its school resource deputies are handling this investigation.