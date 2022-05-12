Stabbing near Escondido middle school leaves teen wounded

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — Mission Middle School in Escondido was placed on lockdown after a teenager was stabbed near the campus Thursday afternoon, and police are actively searching for a suspect.

According to the Escondido Police Department, the assault in the 900 block of East Mission Avenue was reported shortly before 2 p.m.

The victim, whose age has not been confirmed, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and treatment of superficial wounds.

Police say the attacker fled the scene on foot and headed east. He is described as young and dressed in black.

Mission Middle School released a statement Thursday in regard to the shooting.

Mission Middle School was placed on a precautionary secure campus at about 2 p.m. Thursday, May 12, as a result of police activity near Mission Avenue and Mission Grove Place. A secure campus involves locking all doors and gates at the school.



Escondido police were searching the surrounding area for an individual involved in an assault on a Mission Middle School student at a nearby apartment complex. The assault occurred off-campus and after students were dismissed for the day.



The student made their way back to campus, where staff members immediately called police and initiated the secure campus status. The student sustained a superficial injury and was taken to Rady Children’s Hospital.



Students and employees who were still on campus were not in danger at any time. Escondido police lifted the secure campus status after about 30 minutes.



The safety of our students and employees is our top priority, and all security protocols were followed without hesitation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available. The City News Service contributed to this story.