VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Deputies with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department are investigating a stabbing that left a person injured and another in custody in Vista Wednesday afternoon.

According to SDSO, the stabbing happened around 1:07 p.m. at N. Santa Fe Avenue near Civic Center Drive.

There is no word on the victim's condition, but authorities say they are still alive.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.