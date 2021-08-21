Son charged with murder after San Marcos mother found dead inside home

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) -- A North County man has been arrested in connection with the death of his mother at their San Marcos home, authorities said Friday.

Investigators said they found 68-year-old Denise McCarthy dead inside the El Toro Lane home after performing a welfare check on June 8 around 6:30 p.m.

Authorities said Denise McCarthy suffered blunt force trauma but did not elaborate on the nature of those injuries.

Sean McCarthy, 29, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Homicide Unit.

McCarthy is currently hospitalized while recovering from injuries he sustained in a car fire on June 8. Escondido officers pulled McCarthy from the burning car on Foothill View Place.

Investigators discovered the charred vehicle was registered to McCarthy mother's home. When investigators went to the house to perform a welfare check, they found the 68-year-old dead inside the home.

The motive of the killing is unknown at this time.

Authorities said McCarthy remains under Sheriff's guard at a regional area hospital until he can be booked into jail.

