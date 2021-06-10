Mother found dead inside San Marcos home identified

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) - A woman found dead inside a San Marcos home has been identified by the San Diego Medical Examiner's Office Thursday.

On June 8 around 6:30 p.m., Escondido police responded to the 1800 block of Foothill View Place after receiving reports of a vehicle on fire with a man inside.

Officers pulled 29-year-old Sean McCarthy from the burning car and paramedics took him to a hospital for treatment of severe injuries, deputies said. As of Thursday afternoon, the McCarthy's condition was "grave," the lieutenant Thomas Seiver said.

RELATED: Car Fire in Escondido leads deputies to suspected slay victim in San Marcos

Investigators discovered the vehicle was related to a residence in the 800 block of El Toro Lane, where his Sean McCarthy mother lives.

When investigators went to the home to perform a welfare check they found 68-year-old Denise McCarthy dead inside the home. The preliminary cause of death is blunt force trauma and the manner of death is homicide, Seiver said.

Homicide detectives were investigating the circumstances leading up to the vehicle fire and the Denise McCarthy's death.

Anyone with information on the vehicle fire or the death was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.