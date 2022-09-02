Watch Now
Small brush fire in Oceanside prompts precautionary evacuation

Posted at 2:00 PM, Sep 02, 2022
OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — The Oceanside Police Department says firefighters are working to put out a small brush fire near Corporate Center Drive and Oceanside Boulevard.

An OPD public information officer says businesses on the 4000 block of Oceanside Blvd. were asked to evacuate as a precaution.

OPD says eastbound traffic on Oceanside Boulevard is closed at Rancho Del Oro. Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

The City of Oceanside tweeted that the vegetation fire is about 1.5 acres in size, and its located near the Sprinter tracks at the intersection.

Eleven fire engines responded to the scene with two water tenders, and as of 1:30 p.m., five more engines were on the way to the scene.

OPD says the fire is traveling east to northeast, running parallel to the Sprinter tracks. As of 2:05 p.m., there were no threats to homes.

This is a developing story please check back for updates.

