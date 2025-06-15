Small brush fire contained off Highway 78

RAMONA, Calif. (KGTV) — Firefighters contained a small brush fire today in Ramona.

The fire broke out Sunday morning at Highway 78 just east of Weekend Villa Road, according to Cal Fire San Diego. It was reported at 3 acres with the potential to grow to 5 acres.

The department later said the fire's forward progress had been stopped, and crews would be on the scene for another two to three hours to strengthen control lines and extinguish hot spots.

The public was asked to avoid the area to accommodate resources and personnel working in the area.

