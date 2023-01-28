Watch Now
Skydiver injured after parachute fails to completely open

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A skydiver suffered a traumatic injury after his parachute failed to completely open and he struck the roof of a home and landed on the ground, the Oceanside Fire Department said Saturday.

The skydiver from GoJump Oceanside was injured at 5:06 p.m. Friday when he landed between two homes on Toopal Drive near the Oceanside Airport.

OFD firefighters and paramedics arrived eight minutes after a 911 call, officials said. A Carlsbad Fire Department ambulance rushed the skydiver to an awaiting air ambulance at the airport and the victim was then airlifted by Mercy Air to a trauma center for further treatment.

No injuries to residents were reported.

