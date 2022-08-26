Watch Now
Skateboarder stabs man in Oceanside

Posted at 11:18 AM, Aug 26, 2022
OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) - A skateboard-riding assailant stabbed another man during a confrontation in Oceanside Friday, prompting a police search by ground and air.

The assault in the 300 block of Via Del Norte was reported shortly after 9 a.m., according to the Oceanside Police Department.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of wounds of undisclosed severity.

Officers, including a helicopter crew, were searching the area for the assailant -- described as a heavily tattooed, bald-headed man wearing black shorts, a blue jacket and black Puma shoes -- into the late morning, according to police.

It was unclear what prompted the stabbing.

