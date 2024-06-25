Six arrested in deadly Escondido stabbing

(KGTV) — Six people have been arrested following a deadly stabbing in Escondido.

According to the Escondido Police Department, four juvenile male suspects and two men were arrested. All six suspects have been charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and participating in a criminal street gang.

“The juvenile suspects arrested include two 16-year-old males, a 15-year-old male, and a 17-year-old male. All the juvenile male suspects were booked into custody at Juvenile Hall,” police said.

Richard, Fernandez, 19, and Jose Francisco Martinez, 22, were also arrested. All suspects are residents of Escondido, police added.

The stabbing happened just after 9 p.m. on April 27 when police were called to the 1000 block of North Ivy Street regarding a stabbing.

When police arrived, they found two men suffering from stab wounds. One of the men, later identified as 37-year-old Jose Manuel Ramirez, was taken to the hospital where he later died. The second victim was also taken to the hospital, treated, and released,

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 760-839-4722.

