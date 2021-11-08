Dispute between husband, wife leads to shooting at San Diego Zoo Safari Park

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — A man is hospitalized after being shot in the leg by his wife at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park Sunday afternoon.

According to the San Diego Police Department, officers received a call at 4:43 p.m. about a shooting at the park, which is located at 15500 San Pasqual Valley Road in Escondido.

When police arrived at the scene, they learned that a man and his wife were arguing in the parking lot when the woman shot her husband in the leg near his knee.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and there is no word on his condition. The wife has been detained.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

