Watch
NewsLocal NewsNorth County News

Actions

Dispute between husband, wife leads to shooting at San Diego Zoo Safari Park

items.[0].videoTitle
Police are on the scene of a shooting at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park where a person was injured by gunfire Sunday afternoon.
police-lights
Posted at 5:05 PM, Nov 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-07 20:41:29-05

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — A man is hospitalized after being shot in the leg by his wife at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park Sunday afternoon.

According to the San Diego Police Department, officers received a call at 4:43 p.m. about a shooting at the park, which is located at 15500 San Pasqual Valley Road in Escondido.

When police arrived at the scene, they learned that a man and his wife were arguing in the parking lot when the woman shot her husband in the leg near his knee.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and there is no word on his condition. The wife has been detained.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

SUBMIT YOUR NOMINEE TODAY!