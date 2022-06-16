Sheriff's officials: Woman fights off attacker in Leucadia area; suspect arrested

ENCINITAS, Calif. (CNS) - A man was arrested on suspicion of attacking a woman who was walking her dog in the Leucadia area, San Diego County sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies responded to the 800 block of Hygeia Avenue around 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday after a woman who lives at the residence said she was pushed into her apartment and strangled after denying Shane Crawford, 53, access to her bathroom, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

"Another resident inside the house heard the commotion and came to her aid," said Sgt. George Crysler. "The resident fought with the suspect and ultimately forced the suspect out of the residence."

The victim provided a description of the suspect and his vehicle. Deputies located the vehicle leaving the area and the "suspect suspiciously pull over to the side of the road where a female was jogging."

Deputies, under the assumption that the suspect would assault the woman, intervened and detained the suspect. Crawford was identified at this time.

During a search, deputies found condoms in Crawford's pocket. They also learned Crawford had a violent criminal history and was on bail for a DUI.

Crawford was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, assault with intent to commit a sex crime, kidnapping, false imprisonment and commission of a felony while on bail.