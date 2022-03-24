Sheriff: Woman live streams on Facebook during wild standoff in Lakeside

LAKESIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — A woman is behind bars following an overnight pursuit and standoff in Lakeside in which she allegedly drove the wrong way on a freeway and streamed live on social media as deputies were trying to get her out of the car.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, deputies received a call just before 1:00 a.m. about reports of a driver in a red Camaro going the wrong way on SR-67.

When SDSO deputies finally caught up with the woman, they learned one of her tires was missing and she stopped in a housing complex in the 11000 block of Gold Bar Way. The woman then sat in her car and streamed live on Facebook while deputies placed down spikes to prevent her from driving.

SDSO says after a couple of hours, the woman started driving again and began doing donuts in the street, barely missing the patrol cars near her. The woman then sped off and continued further into the neighborhood with her back tires completely gone.

The Camaro eventually spun out during the pursuit, causing her to crash into a curb. A deputy then used his patrol car to block the woman. ABC 10News cameras were rolling when deputies smashed the windows tased her, and then ripped her out of the car.

There is no word on if the woman was driving under the influence. She was handcuffed and taken to a nearby hospital.