Sheriff investigating shooting in Encinitas; suspect remains at-large

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting near the intersection of Via Cantebria and Via Ultimo in Encinitas early Saturday morning.

SDSD said a 26-year-old man was driving on Via Cantebria around 12:30 a.m. when a car behind him opened fire. The victim’s car was struck in four locations, but he was not injured. He was able to get away to a safe place and call 911.

Deputies tried to find the suspect but were unsuccessful. The suspect’s car is described as an early 2000s model Honda Accord.

Detectives from the North Coastal Station responded to the scene and are continuing the investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 858-565-5200.