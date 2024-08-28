Sharp HealthCare, Palomar Health team up to expand service in North County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Sharp HealthCare and Palomar Health are forming a new partnership to expand services in North County.

According to a news release, the expanded services include inpatient, outpatient, and ambulatory services.

Sharp plans to expand its network in North County, including primary care, and medical specialties. Palomar patients will have access to Sherp's specialized services not available at Palomar.

The specialties include transplants, advanced oncology procedures and more, the release continued.

“We are honored to be partnering with such an esteemed organization,” said Diane Hansen, Palomar Health President and CEO. “By working together and reimagining healthcare to make it even more accessible we will be able to address gaps in healthcare services, providing more comprehensive care options and ensuring that our patients receive the highest standard of care close to home. We anticipate having the program solidified and ready to go within 12 months.”

Chris Howard, President and CEO of Sharp, also shared the below statement: