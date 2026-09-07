Sedan crashes into Poway store; 3 injured

POWAY (CNS) - Three people suffered life-threatening injuries when a silver 2024 BMW i4 crashed into the front of North Park Produce in Poway, authorities said Monday.

The crash occurred just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the store in the 12000 block of Poway Road, at Sabre Springs Parkway, the San Diego County Sheriff's Office said.

Arriving deputies found a silver 2024 BMW i4 had crashed into the front of the store, sheriff's officials said.

The three injured people were taken by ambulance to hospitals where they reportedly had stable vital signs, officials said. It was not clear whether they were passengers in the BMW.

The BMW driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, sheriff's officials said. The vehicle was towed for further investigation, with alcohol and/or drugs not believed factors in the crash.

