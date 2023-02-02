Second juvenile suspect arrested in double-fatal San Marcos shooting

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A second teenage boy was arrested Wednesday in a shooting that fatally wounded two young men early last month in a neighborhood near Palomar College.

The 15-year-old was taken into custody at his Oceanside home shortly after 7 a.m. for allegedly taking part in the slayings of Jesus Garcia, 19, and a friend of Garcia's, 20-year-old Nicholas Tiefer, in the 1300 block of West Borden Road in San Marcos, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

On Tuesday, authorities arrested a 17-year-old boy in Riverside on suspicion of participating in the deadly shooting, Lt. Chris Steffen said.

The suspects' names have been withheld because they are minors.

Early on the afternoon of Jan. 4, deputies responding to a report of an assault found Garcia on the ground near a park entrance with gunshot trauma to his upper body, Steffen said. The patrol personnel discovered Tiefer in a nearby parked vehicle, suffering from a wound to his neck.

Paramedics took the victims to a hospital, where Garcia, a San Marcos resident, was pronounced dead that evening. Tiefer, who lived in Vista, died three days later.

Detectives are still working to determine what prompted the deadly gunfire, according to Steffen.

"At this stage of the investigation, it appears the suspects did not know the victims," the lieutenant said Wednesday afternoon. "However, we believe the reason for (their) meeting (the victims) was for the illegal sale of vape products."

The suspects have been booked into East Mesa Juvenile Detention Facility in Otay Mesa on suspicion of murder.