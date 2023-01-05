One dead, one injured following shooting near San Marcos elementary school

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) — One person died and another was flown to the hospital in critical condition following a shooting in San Marcos Wednesday afternoon.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting happened just before 1:35 p.m. near Paloma Elementary School on West Borden Road near North Las Posas Road.

The department said the victims were both in their late teens to early 20s.

At this time, the details surrounding the shooting are unclear. The department is also looking into any information regarding a suspect.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

