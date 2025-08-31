Second horse dies from racing injury at Del Mar

DEL MAR, Calif. (CNS) - A 3-year-old gelding died today after suffering an injury during a race at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club.

"We are sad to confirm that in today's second race General Jackson suffered a catastrophic injury to his right front fetlock and was humanely euthanized," track officials posted on X. "Our deepest sympathies to everyone who cared for him."

General Jackson had 11 races and one first-place finish in his career, according to the industry website Equibase.

He is the second horse to die from a racing injury at Del Mar this year. The 3-year-old thoroughbred Uncrowned King was euthanized after suffering an injury on Aug. 2.

