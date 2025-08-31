Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Second horse dies from racing injury at Del Mar

2017 Breeders' Cup World Championships at Del Mar - Day 2
Scenes from the opening day of the 2021 racing season at the Del Mar Racetrack on Friday, July 16, 2021.
DEL MAR, Calif. (CNS) - A 3-year-old gelding died today after suffering an injury during a race at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club.

"We are sad to confirm that in today's second race General Jackson suffered a catastrophic injury to his right front fetlock and was humanely euthanized," track officials posted on X. "Our deepest sympathies to everyone who cared for him."

General Jackson had 11 races and one first-place finish in his career, according to the industry website Equibase.

He is the second horse to die from a racing injury at Del Mar this year. The 3-year-old thoroughbred Uncrowned King was euthanized after suffering an injury on Aug. 2.

