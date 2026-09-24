Second arrest made in fatal Carlsbad hit-and-run crash

CARLSBAD (KGTV) — A woman has been arrested following the fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a woman on Carlsbad Boulevard on Sept. 15.

Catalina Orjuela Rivera, 23, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of being an accessory after the fact and making a false report of a crime to law enforcement, according to the Carlsbad Police Department.

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According to their investigation, Rivera allegedly helped the driver, 26-year-old Fernando Saldana, after the crash and tried to report Saldana's car as stolen.

Rivera was booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

The investigation remains ongoing.

