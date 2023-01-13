Sea lion pup rescued at La Jolla Cove

LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) — A male sea lion pup was rescued at La Jolla Cove Thursday afternoon after beach goers alerted a rescue team that the animal needed help.

The SeaWorld San Diego Rescue Team says it received a call from its rescue hotline earlier Thursday, and beachgoers approached them and asked if they would check on the animal.

The rescue team described the pup as "isolated and lethargic" — it was brought back to the SeaWorld San Diego Rescue Center and Hospital for examination.

Within an hour, the team conducted a veterinarian check, which included checking the pup's temperature, gathering measurements like weight and listening to his lungs, a SeaWorld spokesperson says. The team gave the pup fluids, and more veterinarians and staff evaluated him and are assessing what the next steps are for him.

The spokesperson says SeaWorld is one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world, and it is on call 24/7, 365 days a year to help animals in need.

"More than 40,000 sick, injured and orphaned animals have been rescued by SeaWorld to date, always with the goal of returning them back to their natural habitat," the spokesperson says.