SDSO: Second person killed in train collision over weekend

Matt Rourke/AP
FILE - A train travels across the Benjamin Franklin Bridge in Philadelphia, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 11:08 AM, Feb 04, 2024
VISTA (CNS) — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Sprinter train in Vista today, authorities said.

The collision occurred just before 5 a.m. Sunday near mile-post marker 109.5 on the North County Transit District line that travels from the Oceanside Transit Center to the Escondido Transit Center, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies and fire personnel responded to the collision and declared the victim dead at the scene.

``The Sheriff's Transit Enforcement Unit investigates incidents that occur along the routes of the North County Transit District. San Diego Sheriff's Department responded to the scene to conduct the investigation,'' the department announced.

An identification and manner of death will be disclosed pending notification of the victim's family.

No further information was immediately available.

Authorities urged anyone with information about the collision to call the sheriff's department at 858-565-5200.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.

