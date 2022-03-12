SDSO: San Diego deputy injured in fight after trying to help bicyclist in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department says one of its deputies was injured during a fight with a bicyclist who fled from them unprovoked and crashed in Oceanside Friday afternoon.

The incident happened around 3:52 p.m. in the 2300 block of Industry Street. SDSO says the deputy was not stopping the cyclist when they fled for no reason and crashed.

When the deputy went to help the bicyclist, a fight broke out. It is unclear how the scuffle started and there is no word on the condition of the deputy or the cyclist.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.