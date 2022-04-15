SDSO: Parolee waves colorful knife, leads deputies on slow chase in Vista

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A man who was on probation is back behind bars after deputies say he waved a knife and led authorities on a slow-speed chase in northern San Diego County early Friday morning.

Richard Jaime Jr., 41, is charged with felony evading, driving under the influence, and violating the conditions of his release.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, deputies received a call around 8:30 a.m. about a man waving a knife at the intersection of Eucalyptus and South Santa Fe Avenues in Vista.

SDSO says nearby schools were forced into lockdown as authorities arrived at the scene. When deputies tried to speak with Jaime, he drove away and led them on a nearly 20-minute chase.

Deputies say during the pursuit, Jaime drove into the North County Regional Center, causing the courthouse to go into a temporary lockdown. Several spike strips were used but Jaime kept going.

Ultimately, Jaime hopped out of his car and fled on foot. He was immediately caught and taken into custody.

Officials say the knife was recovered, and no injuries were reported. Jaime was booked into Vista Detention Facility.