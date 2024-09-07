SDSO: 76-year-old pedestrian killed in San Marcos crash

SAN MARCOS (CNS) - A 76-year-old woman was killed after being struck by a white Toyota Camry in San Marcos, authorities said today.

Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriffs Department's Traffic Division at the San Marcos Station responded to calls of a pedestrian being struck around 9:07 p.m. Friday near the intersection of South Twin Oaks Valley Road and Shubin Lane. Upon their arrival, deputies learned the driver of the Toyota Camry was headed south on Twin Oaks Valley Road when she hit the pedestrian, the sheriff's department said.

The pedestrian was taken to the Palomar Medical Center Trauma Unit for serious injuries by San Marcos paramedics and later died at the hospital, authorities said.

The woman driving the Camry remained at the scene and alcohol was not a factor in this collision, the department said.

Anyone with information about this collision can call the San Marcos Station Traffic Division at 760-510-5200.

