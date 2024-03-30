SDSO: 19-year-old arrested for suspected murder of 71-year-old in Vista

VISTA (CNS) — A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was severely wounded by a gunshot in Vista and later died at a hospital, authorities said today.

Officers were dispatched at 8 p.m. Friday to a report of a person down near state Route 78 and the Sycamore Avenue exit, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

``The victim, a 71-year-old man, was pronounced deceased shortly before 9 p.m.,'' the department reported.

Around the time of the call, the California Highway Patrol saw a vehicle that possibly was involved in the shooting. The suspect and driver, Joseph Freddy Cedillo, 19, and passenger Jamal Alexander Solis, 18, fled the scene headed east on SR 78, which resulted in a pursuit ending in San Marcos, authorities said.

Cedillo and Solis were both interviewed by detectives. Cedillo was arrested and booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of murder, and Solis was arrested and booked on suspicion of being an accessory after-the- fact.

``The circumstances and motivation of the shooting are still under investigation. There are no outstanding suspects or danger to the community that we are aware of,'' the sheriff's department said.

The victim's name was being withheld until his family has been notified, and no further information was immediately available.

Authorities urged anyone with information about the shooting to call the sheriff's Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

